Rene Dupree On Injury He Suffered In Match With Goldberg

Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently appeared on the That 90’s Wrestling podcast where he talked about a number of things. He also detailed his experience of wrestling with Goldberg.

The former Universal champion has a reputation for being an unsafe worker. He has injured many stars during his career which includes the infamous injury that ended the career of Bret Hart.

Dupree also recalled one such time when he was having a match with Goldberg. According to him, the former champion dislocated his collarbone:

“Yeah he dislocated my collarbone, we (La Resistance) had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes.

To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible; many wrestlers will tell you that.”

Rene Dupree then discussed Goldberg’s return to WWE programming in recent times. He said that the company must be really desperate to bring him back:

“To me they (WWE) must be desperate, that’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have.”

Apart from this, Rene also talked about things such as his WWE career from 2002 to 2007 and a potential return to the company in future.