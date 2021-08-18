Samoa Joe Believes NXT Is Always Going To Be In ‘A State Of Chaotic Flux’

Recent reports of WWE management looking to shake things up with NXT have made fans worried. However, Samoa Joe is not startled by these changes. He seems to believe that constant change is in the fate of WWE’s third brand. The former NXT champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio.

Among other things, he also commented on the reports of the expected changes to the black and yellow brand. Joe explained that NXT has always been at the impetuous for experiments. According to him, it won’t be anything different in the future and the show will always be in a state of chaotic flux:

“That evolution is going to continue. NXT has always been at the impetuous for experiment and change and doing things differently in WWE. A lot of that change has reverberated down to the SmackDown and Raw brand. I don’t think it’s going to be anything different in the future. It’s always going to be in a state of chaotic flux and the state of change just by the nature of what it is.”

Samoa Joe continued his explanation mentioning how they are always finding new talent and introducing them to the world through the NXT brand:

“We’re finding brand new talent and introducing these people to the world. In able to do that, you have to be able to keep mixing up the pot. It makes a lot of fans a little uneasy at times, but at the same time, it’s exciting to get in on the ground floor and see somebody become a star in front of your eyes.”

The former Raw star went on to name people such as Finn Balor, Bayley and Sasha Banks who grew up with the audience in NXT and have become big stars now. Samoa Joe is currently scheduled to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT championship at the TakeOver: 36 event. This will be Joe’s first match in 18 months.