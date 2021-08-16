Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Pulled from Consecutive Live Events

Last-minute changes happen all the time in wrestling. However, this past week both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks failed to appear at two consecutive WWE Live events. This is despite both being advertised. Their absences were only announced as the crowd entered the arena.

Currently, no reason has been given for the absence of both superstars. Sasha Banks is due to challenge Belair for her Smackdown Women’s Championship in just seven days at Summerslam. The fight will be the anticipated rematch of their Wrestlemania classic which saw Belair defeat Banks and claim her first WWE title.

The first fight between the pair won Banks and Belair an ESPN ESPY award in July this year for the Best WWE Moment.

Bianca Belair has established herself as a dominant character on Smackdown ever since Wrestlemania. While Sasha Banks took a break from wrestling, until her July return. The return was widely celebrated by fans who were eager to see the pair clash once more.

Could WWE Be Protecting Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Ahead of Summerslam

We are living in a world where Covid is the first word to our tongues whenever something is cancelled, or someone is sick. However, another valid reason for their collective absence could be far simpler. With Summerslam around the corner, WWE will not want anything unfortunate to befall their two stars. Both Sasha Banks and Belair are two of the biggest draws of Summerslam. Arguably the second biggest match on the card behind Reigns and Cena.

It makes sense therefore for WWE to limit their unnecessary action in the ring for fear of injury. This close to the biggest pay-per-view of the company calendar, it could also be seen as a sensible move to protect their talent and preserve the integrity of their feud. While this doesn’t necessarily explain why they were advertised for the shows in the first place, that could be explained by business minds want to sell tickets.

While there is every chance the pair could be stricken with Covid, or isolating for some reason, it is purely speculation. Everybody in the wrestling world will have their eyes on the ring as these two women take centre stage. If Sasha Banks can reclaim her crown remains to be seen. One thing that is for sure, they are going to tear the house down doing it.