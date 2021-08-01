Serena Deeb Provides Update On Knee Injury

Serena Deeb posted a video on Instagram updating fans on her current injury status. Deeb missed all of March and April with a knee injury. In her recent video, Deeb reveals her knee has been giving her problems in matches lately.

“Recently, I hit a roadblock and I wanted to address it and be honest. I see everything. ‘Serena should be on Dynamite more. Serena should be on pay-per-view more. Serena is the best.’ You’re right. The truth is, right now, I’m hurt. I’m injured. My knee has been playing up for a while and bothering me in matches. I tried to fight through the pain.”

“Yes, right now, I’m injured and I’m hurt,” Deeb continued. “But I will be back to AEW and I will be back to once again be champion and I will remind each and everyone one of you that not only am I the best women’s wrestler in the world, I’m the best wrestler in the world. I am Serena Deeb, the woman of a thousand holds.”

Deeb wrestled six times after returning from injury in May. She defined the NWA Women’s title twice in AEW. She defeated Red Velvet on Dynamite and then Riho at Double or Nothing’s Buy-In event. Deeb then lost the NWA title to Kamille at the When Our Shadows Fall PPV. She would team with Kylie Rae and defeated Skye Blue and Thunder Rosa on NWA Powerrr after the PPV. Deeb defeated Tesha Price on Dark Elevation at the end of June. Her last match in AEW came on Dark Elevation as well when she teamed with Tay Conti and defeated Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen.

Transcriptions via Fightful