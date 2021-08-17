Seth Rollins Offers to Train Gable Steveson For WWE Career

Seth Rollins is one of WWE’s biggest stars. He has already done it all and still has plenty of time left on the wrestling clock. Alongside his successful wrestling career, Rollins also has his own wrestling school back in his home state of Iowa. Talking recently to TMZ, Rollins said he would be happy to welcome US Gold medal-winning Olympian Gable Steveson to Iowa should he really sign with WWE.

Seth Rollins arrived at LAX yesterday where he spoke to TMZ sport as he made his way outside. Rollins admitted that Steveson had potential, pointing out that WWE had a history with Olympic champions.

“I mean, we’d love to have him. He seems like an incredible athlete and decent dude. And, you know, we’ve had some luck with Olympic gold medalists before, so why not?” – Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins might be interested in helping a newcomer get into the WWE ladder, but his attention is currently held by a member of the WWE old guard. Rollins is facing off against Hall of Famer Edge.

Seth Rollins Willing to Help Get Gable Steveson Ready for the Ring

Gable Steveson’s gold medal success was a nail-biting affair. While it certainly had the entertainment side of wrestling covered, there is still a big difference between Olympic wrestling and sports entertainment wrestling. Seth Rollins is more than happy to help Steveson manage this adjustment should he elect to make WWE his new home.

“I do have a wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, so if he wants to move to Davenport, Iowa for three months, we’ll get him ready,” Rollins said with a slick promotion for his school.

There is no shortage of options for Steveson, including WWE, the NFL and UFC to name just three. Should he take Seth Rollins up on his offer, there could already be an interesting storyline for the youngster, acting as muscle, or possibly forming a stable together. It is certainly a tried and tested WWE technique.