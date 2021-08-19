Seth Rollins On Bray Wyatt’s Release: “God, I Miss Him”

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently had an interview with Metro. He talked about things such as the development of his new character and the inspirations behind it.

The former Universal champion also commented on the WWE release of Bray Wyatt during the talk. He claimed that he misses Wyatt but the former champion made it clear that he didn’t draw a lot of inspiration from The Fiend:

“Bray Wyatt – God, I miss him. But I wouldn’t say that I drew much inspiration from him. He was way out there with the stuff he wanted to do character-wise – and it worked for him.

For me, not so much. That’s not really where I sit when it comes to characters in wrestling. but it worked well for him.”

Seth Rollins On Getting Inspiration From Triple H

Someone Seth Rollins did admit getting inspiration from is Triple H. The Architect mentioned how the game played a major part in the initial stages of his career:

“Triple H is definitely someone that my character draws inspiration from. Obviously, he played a major role in the beginnings of my character and what it’s become,

But if you look at his career, his character always did the same thing; it evolved very naturally over the years. He was able to teeter back and forth to both ends of the spectrum.”

Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Edge in a one-on-one match at the SummerSlam PPV this Saturday. You can check out an updated card for the event at this link.