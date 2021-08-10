Tensions Reportedly ‘Running High’ at Tonight’s NXT Taping

It has been a difficult few weeks for WWE Superstars, particularly on the NXT brand, with the company releasing several names across the developmental system.

WWE are back tonight with a live programme after two weeks of taped shows on SyFy. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the tensions behind the scenes at NXT are sky-high.

“The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high, to say the least,” the Twitter leaker noted.

Tensions in NXT

WWE has confirmed several matches and moments for this week’s episode of the show, including Adam Cole, who may well be on his way out of the company in the next few weeks himself.

It isn’t surprising that there may be some issues backstage at the taping; with 12 members of the NXT brand released this past Friday, this is probably the first time that many Superstars have been around the locker room as a whole since then.

Here’s the current lineup for NXT on USA Network tonight: