Tomohiro Ishii to Take on Moose at NJPW Resurgence

Ever since the announcement of NJPW Resurgence, people have been talking about which big stars will be coming to fight on US soil. With the nature of wrestling right now, it also makes people wonder if those same travelling stars could make an appearance on any other shows, namely, IMPACT and AEW. Yesterday, a press release was circulated announcing a special, bonus match on the card. Making his first appearance on US soil since 2019, Tomohiro Ishii will face off against Moose.

The IMPACT star has faced Tomohiro Ishii once before, back in 2016. On that occasion, the Stone Pitbull emerged with the victory.

An immense bonus match has been added to Resurgence August 14! The Stone Pitbull himself, Tomohiro Ishii has been added to the lineup at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum, in his first US appearance since November 2019.

Ishii presents a big fight for any opponent, and a victory over the Pitbull represents a huge accomplishment to carry with you to any promotion in the world. So for a big fight, IMPACT Wrestling has brought big opposition in the form of Moose!

Will Tomohiro Ishii Appear on Any Other Shows?

With news that Tomohiro Ishii is coming to the US, the mind starts to play out all sorts of matches that could be had, should he make an appearance on any other shows.

With the close working relationship shared between NJPW, IMPACT and AEW, the chance is high. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but seeing Ishii in an AEW ring would be something special to see.

The Stone Pitbull is one of the toughest men around. He has the ability to put on a high-calibre match against any opponent. Anybody who saw him take on Jon Moxley during the 2019 G1 Climax event will rightly be excited by Ishii coming stateside.