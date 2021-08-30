Trevor Murdoch is the New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion

For months now Trevor Murdoch has been hunting Nick Aldis. Going into NWA 73 this weekend, the journey had reached its peak. The outcome was simple. Either Trevor Murdoch would win the NWA title, or he would retire from professional wrestling.

The stage was set for an epic confrontation, and ultimately, Trevor Murdoch emerged victorious to cap off the ultimate Cinderella story. Ending Nick Aldis’s reign at 1043 days.

Trevor Murdoch…..is NWA Worlds Champion! pic.twitter.com/y3D5nyeAXl — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 30, 2021

The victory capped off a monumental weekend for the NWA. Two successive days of PPV wrestling, including the first-ever all-female PPV Empowerrr the night before. After Trevor Murdoch’s victory, his family joined him in the ring, swiftly followed by none other than Ric Flair. Flair cut a great promo praising both Murdoch and Nick Aldis.

The victory marks the first reign as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion for Trevor Murdoch, who previously captured the NWA National Championship in 2020, after making a return to professional wrestling following his early retirement.

Many fans will remember Murdoch from his run in the WWE. There he was a former tag-team champion alongside Lance Cade. He also enjoyed a successful career on the independent circuit.

Trevor Murdoch Completes His Cinderella Story Comeback

In recent years, the wrestling world has seen numerous amazing comebacks. Daniel Bryan, Edge, CM Punk and now possibly Paige. However, while not as high profile, the resurgence of Trevor Murdoch should surely be added to that list.

In 2018 Murdoch retired from professional wrestling. Now, he has one of the most prestigious titles the industry has known around his waist. His deep ties to Harley Race are no secret, with Murdoch regularly working at the Harley Race Wrestling Academy. He had also previously stated that one of his driving motivations for making his return to wrestling and joining the NWA was to honor the memory of his friend.

Trevor Murdoch is officially recognized as the 98th NWA World Heavyweight champion. Who his first challenger will be remains to be seen, however, a rematch with Aldis is surely on the cards?