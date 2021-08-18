Tucker On Why Triple H Didn’t Like The Heavy Machinery Name

Otis and Tucker collectively known as Heavy Machinery were a fairly popular tag team during their time in WWE. Their names were also liked by everybody except apparently Triple H. Tucker recently had an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling. He talked about things such as his WWE release, losing weight after his firing, and more.

During the interview, the former WWE star also revealed that Triple H didn’t like the Heavy Machinery name. According to him, the game thought it was too gimmicky:

“Everybody loved the name Heavy Machinery except Triple H. From what I understand, he was not a fan of that name. He thought it was too gimmicky, I guess. I guess thinking like fat men in construction hats, but we explained that we are Heavy Machinery. It’s not a gimmick.”

‘Tank And Dozer’

Tucker continued talking about their names and revealed that the duo originally wanted to be called Tank and Dozer. However, the WWE legal team shot down the idea because they couldn’t get it trademarked:

“I wanted to be called Tank and he wanted to be called Dozer, Tank and Dozer, Heavy Machinery. That was our initial pitch, but we were told that ‘We can’t get those names. We’re not going to be able to register those names, so we can’t do it.”

Tucker and Otis formed Heavy Machinery during their NXT days back in 2016. The team split up during the WWE drafts in 2020 and Tucker was released from the company in April earlier this year.