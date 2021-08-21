Warner Media Considering Ideas For CM Punk Beyond AEW (Report)

CM Punk debuted with All Elite Wrestling last night at The First Dance in Chicago’s United Center. At a post-event media scrum, only a few details were given regarding Punk’s contract with the promotion. Tony Khan and Punk stated that the deal is not “short term” nor is it “part-time.”

According to a report from PW Insider, however, Punk’s deal with AEW will still allow him to take acting roles and work commentary for MMA promotions. Executives with Warner are also said to be considering other ideas for Punk beyond AEW.

“Punk’s deal will allow him to still pursue acting and commentary for MMA and other opportunities, wrote Mike Johnson.

The report continued to say that executives at TNT are very happy about Punk joining AEW. There is talk that Punk could be involved in projects with Warner Media that extend beyond AEW. Punk is a particularly big NHL fan and Warner Media signed a rights deal with the league earlier this spring.

“We are told that it’s being seen within TNT that Punk has joined ‘their team’ and they are considering potential ideas for him beyond AEW.”

About last night.. check out our ringside footage from CM Punk's debut at #AEWRampage



Full Video: https://t.co/oHsFmyPKnk pic.twitter.com/soXnC1SCBd — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 21, 2021

During last night’s broadcast, it was revealed that Punk will be on Dynamite next week from Milwaukee. His first match back will be against Darby Allin at All Out. Punk will be regularly appearing on AEW programming as part of his contract with the promotion.

“We are told he’ll be regularly appearing on AEW programming as needed to build to big matches,” Johnson continued.