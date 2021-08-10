WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place next Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium is still being finalized. So far, seven matches have been announced for the show.
Roman Reigns is a favorite to retain the Universal Title over John Cena while Bobby Lashley is favored to retain his WWE Title against Goldberg. Edge is also favored to beat Seth Rollins in their first-ever singles match together. They’ve shared the ring while working the past two Royal Rumble matches.
There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -500 vs. John Cena +300
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley -600 vs. Goldberg +350
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H -125 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Rhea Ripley +250
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair -200 vs. Sasha Banks +150
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos -400 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio +250
- Seth Rollins +200 vs. Edge -300