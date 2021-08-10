WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place next Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium is still being finalized. So far, seven matches have been announced for the show.

Roman Reigns is a favorite to retain the Universal Title over John Cena while Bobby Lashley is favored to retain his WWE Title against Goldberg. Edge is also favored to beat Seth Rollins in their first-ever singles match together. They’ve shared the ring while working the past two Royal Rumble matches.

There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online: