WWE SummerSlam Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, August 21, 2021) WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event has been finalized.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is expected to be the main event of this event that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium that will air on Peacock. There will be over 40,000 fans in attendance.

Also featured on the card include Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and more.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE SummerSlam Card