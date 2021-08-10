WWE SummerSlam Updated Card: New Title Match Confirmed

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that United States Champion Sheamus will defend the title against Damien Priest at this show.

The two have been feuding over the past few weeks. After Priest had beaten John Morrison in a singles match, Priest cut a promo about how he was tired of Sheamus’ actions and challenged him to a title match at this show.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: