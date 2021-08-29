Xavier Woods Wants WWE Game In Telltale Style

Xavier Woods says he would like to see a video game in Telltale Games style — where wrestling characters would be put into different scenarios which doesn’t necessarily have to do much with wrestling. WWE‘s games have mostly been limited to either arcade style wrestling or wrestling simulation games, with the exception of mobile games like WWE Immortals and WWE Racing Showdown and in the past with 2002’s WWE Crush Hour. Xavier Woods says he would like for things to go even crazier, with wrestlers put into a fantasy setting, for example.

“I love when they take wrestling characters and put them in different scenarios. I don’t understand why we don’t have a Final Fantasy-esque video game that has nothing to do with wrestling, but Samoa Joe is in it as one of the big bads and he’s just being Samoa Joe, but he’s in a fantasy and medieval world,” Woods told the Ringer Wrestling Show. “I want to be able to use those ideas, thoughts, and personalities in different worlds. How do we not have our version of The Notebook? Let people branch out and create. Rising tides raise all ships.”

He further continued that his dream WWE wrestling game would be a WWE Telltale game. “My dream for a WWE wrestling game is WWE Telltale games. You play out someone’s story, just like you would in the 2K games; let’s say it’s Shelton Benjamin’s story and you get to the match with Shawn Michaels and the superkick. You can either input the button combination correctly, he eats the superkick, gets knocked out, and life happens as it did.

Or, we get the story from like, ‘What would have happened had Shelton won that match?’ So you put the (input) in wrong and now you have a fully, brand new, fresh ‘What would have happened to Shelton Benjamin in that time?'”

Telltale Games were known for giving the players the ability to make choices that affects how future events in their games play out. They have worked on properties such as The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Minecraft, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Batman. Such a game would certainly be a really interesting addition to the large list of WWE games. Do you think WWE would ever make a game which focuses more on the narrative than wrestling?

