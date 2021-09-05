AEW All Out Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, September 5, 2021) AEW All Out pay-per-view event has been finalized.
The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena that will air on Bleacher Report but it will most likely be CM Punk vs. Darby Allin as this marks Punk’s first match in seven years.
As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:
Final AEW All Out Card
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros – Steel Cage Match
- TNT Champion Miro vs. Eddie Kingston
- Women’s Battle Royal: Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, a surprise entrant, Skye Blue
- Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 – Pre-Show