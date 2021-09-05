AEW All Out Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, September 5, 2021) AEW All Out pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena that will air on Bleacher Report but it will most likely be CM Punk vs. Darby Allin as this marks Punk’s first match in seven years.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final AEW All Out Card