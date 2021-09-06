AEW All Out Results: CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Three Stars Debut, Steel Cage Match

AEW All Out aired live on PPV from the NOW Arena in Chicago. CM Punk made his return to the ring to face Darby Allin. Kenny Omega defended the AEW Championship against Christian Cage. Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander and Miro put the TNT Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. Young Bucks and Lucha Bros battled in a Steel Cage Match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. AEW Full Gear was announced for Saturday November 13th.

All Out Results

Jurassic Express, Best Friends def. Hardy Family Office & The Hybrid 2 (Buy In) Miro def. Eddie Kingston to retain the TNT Championship Jon Moxley def. Satoshi Kojima Britt Baker def. Kris Statlander via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship Lucha Bros def. Young Bucks to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions Ruby Soho won the Casino Battle Royale Chris Jericho def. MJF via submission CM Punk def. Darby Allin Paul Wight def. QT Marshall Kenny Omega def. Christian Cage to retain the AEW Championship

Miro Retained The TNT Title

Miro put the TNT Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston in the first match of the night. Eddie controlled the action early and Miro got out of the ring to regroup. Back in the ring, Kingston remained in control and lit up Miro’s chest with some chops. The TNT Champion backed to the corner and Kingston unloaded a flurry of chops before connecting with an Exploder Suplex that sent Miro back to the outside.

Kingston followed the champion and Miro caught him with a punch to the face. Miro launched Kingston into the barricade and delivered a kick to his face. Kingston responded with a running boot to the face and went for a Crossbody off the apron but Miro countered into a massive Powerslam.

The champ slammed Eddie into the ring post a couple times before dropping him to the floor and posing for the booing crowd. Miro brought Eddie back into the ring and started biting his hand. Eddie got in some punches but Miro connected with a massive right hand and Kingston collapsed to the mat. Miro went for the cover and then applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Eddie escaped but Miro connected with a Dropkick and Kingston stumbled to the corner. Miro connected with a Splash and Kingston hit a chop to the neck. Kingston and Miro had an awkward sequence in the corner before Eddie threw the champion out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Miro and Kingston traded chops to the chest. Kingston hit two Suplexes and went for the cover but Miro powered out at two. Eddie set up for the Backfist to the Future but Miro got out of the ring. Kingston leveled him with a Suicide Dive and the action returned to the ring.

Miro went for a big boot but Eddie got out of the way and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Eddie went for a Splash but Miro got out of the way. Miro unloaded several forearms to the back of Kingston and hit him with a German Suplex. Kingston got right up and Miro leveled him with a Machka Kick. Miro got Kingston in the Game Over in the middle of the ring but Eddie was able to reach the ropes.

The champion couldn’t believe it and Eddie hit him with the Backfist to the Future. Kingston quickly followed it up with a DDT and went for the cover but the referee was trying to put a turnbuckle pad back on.

The referee finally realized but it was too late and Miro kicked out at two. Kingston went to slam Miro’s head into the exposed turnbuckle but the referee got in the way. Miro hit Eddie with a low blow and a running kick to the face for the pinfall victory. Miro is still the TNT Champion.

Jon Moxley def. Satoshi Kojima, Minoru Suzuki Confronted Him After The Match

Jon Moxley faced Satoshi Kojima tonight at All Out. Moxley captured the GCW Championship last night and made his way to the ring in a GCW sweatshirt.

Moxley and Kojima traded strikes to start off the match. Kojima sent Jon down with a shoulder tackle and flexed in the ring. Jon rolled out of the ring and Kojima connected with a Crossbody. Moxley battled back with a Suicide Dive that sent Kojima into the barricade.

Jon stomped on Kojima’s hand and hit him with a few knees to the face. Moxley hit some punches and Kojima responded with an absurd amount of chops to the chest in the corner. Kojima followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Moxley ducked a Clothesline and hit a Belly to Back Suplex.

Moxley went for a Suplex but Kojima blocked it. Kojima perched Moxley up on the top turnbuckle and bit the top of his head before hitting a Superplex. Kojima hit a DDT for a near fall before Moxley connected with a Suplex. Jon locked in a submission hold but Kojima got his boot on the bottom rope to break it up.

Jon connected with a forearm to the face and went for the Paradigm Shift but Kojima blocked it with a boot to the midsection. Satoshi hit a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Moxley was able to kick out at two. Moxley hit a Clothesline and applied the Bulldog Choke in the middle of the ring but once again Kojima got his foot on the bottom rope. Kojima went for a Clothesline but Moxley planted him with a DDT. Moxley followed it up with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. Moxley motioned that Kojima is crazy and bowed to him.

After the match, Minoru Suzuki made his way to the ring to a great reaction. The two started talking trash before trading punches. Moxley was bleeding from his elbow and hit an elbow to Minoru’s face that left blood on him. That fired Suzuki up and locked in the rear naked choke. Suzuki followed it up with the Gotch Style Piledriver and posed over Moxley as the crowd popped. It was later announced that they will face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Britt Baker Retained The AEW Women’s Title

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander tonight. Rebel and Jamie Hayter accompanied Britt to the ring and Orange Cassidy was in Statlander’s corner.

Baker went for the Lockjaw early but Statlander was able to escape. Statlander went for a roll-up but Britt retreated to the ropes and the referee broke it up. Statlander held up her finger for a boop and Baker went for the Lockjaw again. Britt went to do the D.M.D. pose but Statlander broke it up and connected with the boop this time. . Statlander hit a boot to the face and made her way to the top rope.

Britt punched her in the face and hit a Neckbreaker before booting Kris out of the ring. Baker stomped on Kris on the apron and then delivered a Suplex in the middle of the ring. Kris battled back with some chops in the corner and a running knee to the face.

Statlander went for a Clothesline but Baker dodged it and hit a Slingblade. Statlander hopped up and planted Baker with a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Baker rolled up Statlander and then hit a DDT that spiked Kris on the mat for a near fall. Statlander went for the Big Bang Theory but Britt countered into a roll-up for a two count.

Baker slammed Statlander’s face into the turnbuckle and then made her way to the middle rope. Statlander attacked her and joined the AEW Women’s Champion on the turnbuckle. Kris went for a Superplex and it looked like Britt was about to fall to the side. Statlander showed off her power and somehow still pulled off the Superplex and made her way back to the top rope.

Statlander went for a 450 Splash but Baker got out of the way. Britt went for the Lockjaw but Statlander escaped. Kris lifted Britt up in the Electric Chair and slammed her face first to the mat. Statlander followed it up with a running knee to the face and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at the last moment. Kris went for a Standing Moonsault off the apron but Britt got out of the way. Baker then delivered a stomp off the steel steps and rolled back into the ring. Orange Cassidy fired up Statlander and Kris got back into the ring to break the referee’s count.

Statlander locked in a submission but Britt escaped and hit a boot to the face. Kris fell to the corner and Britt stomped on her several times. Baker connected with the Pittsburgh Sunrise (Panama Sunrise) for a near fall. Britt hit another Stomp and then applied the Lockjaw for the submission victory.

Lucha Bros Captured The Tag Titles In An Incredible Steel Cage Match

Young Bucks defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Lucha Bros tonight in a Steel Cage match. Matt and Nick Jackson made their up the cage early but Lucha Bros knocked them down with a couple Dropkicks. Fenix hit Nick with a Hurricanrana and then Pentagon Jr. hit a Dropkick on Matt for a two count. Lucha Bros then hit Young Bucks with a couple Superkicks to the face.

Lucha Bros continued to dominate and sent the Young Bucks face first into the steel. Young Bucks battled back and perched Pentagon Jr. on the turnbuckle. Nick hit Fenix with a Double Stomp and then quickly delivered a Backstabber to Penta in the corner. Matt Powerbombed Fenix into the steel as Nick punted Penta’s face on the apron.

Matt went for another Powerbomb but Fenix countered and sent him into the steel. Pentagon planted Nick with a Backbreaker and then Lucha Bros went for some Superkicks but wound up kicking each other. Nick hit a Cutter on Fenix and Matt delivered a Stunner to Pentagon.

Fenix hit a ridiculous double Cutter on the Young Bucks and Penta followed it up with a slam for a two count on Matt Jackson. Fenix climbed to the top rope as the crowd chanted “this is awesome”. Nick hit a rough looking German Suplex to Fenix on the ring apron but Fenix battled back with a Dropkick.

Matt hit a Swanton Bomb on Pentagon for a near fall. Young Bucks hit Fenix with two Superkicks and Nick made his way to the top rope. Young Bucks hit a Meltzer Driver/Senton combo but somehow the Lucha Bros kicked out at two.

Matt Jackson hit both Rey and Pentagon with a low blow as Don Callis cackled on commentary. Young Bucks hit Fenix with a couple Splashes but Pentagon broke up the cover at two. Young Bucks tried to rip off their masks and then launched Fenix into the cage. Cutler threw a bag into the ring and Matt took off his shoe. He then put on a shoe with thumbtacks on the bottom of it. Matt licked the shoe like a psycho and put it on. Matt set up for a Superkick on Fenix but Pentagon slid in the way. Matt hit him with the Superkick and Nick launched Fenix into the cage.

Nick shoved Penta’s face into the sneaker and hit him with a running kick as the crowd booed. Blood poured from Pentagon’s face as Fenix stumbled into the ring. Nick hit him with a Destroyer and Young Bucks followed it up with the BTE Trigger on Penta. They went for the cover but Fenix broke it up at two. Fenix hit Matt with a Hurricanrana and perched him up on the top rope. He bashed the Young Bucks with the thumbtack shoe and hit Matt with a Tiger Driver for a two count.

Penta hit Nick with a Piledriver while Matt delivered one to Fenix at the same time. Matt and Pentagon traded punches in the middle of the ring. They battled to the corner and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Pentagon connected with an avalanche Canadian Destroyer and a thunderous “holy shit!” chant broke out in the NOW Arena.

Young Bucks and Lucha Bros traded chops in the middle of the ring. All four wrestlers were stumbling around and hitting Superkicks on each other until Matt was the last standing. They then all hopped up and hit some more Superkicks and a double Clothesline until all four were back on the mat.

Lucha Bros hit Feat Factor on Matt but Nick broke up the cover at two. Fenix leaped off the top off the cage with a Crossbody. Lucha Bros planted Nick with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory. Lucha Bros are the new Tag Team Champions. The crowd went crazy and gave the Lucha Bros a great reaction.

#ANDNEW…The reign of the Lucha Bros has officially begun ? Congratulations to our new AEW World Tag Team Champions #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/3lafXQPb8x — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 6, 2021

Ruby Soho Won The Casino Battle Royale

Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, Emi Sakura, The Bunny, and Abadon started off the Casino Battle Royale. Skye posed for the crowd and Abadon sent her to the apron. Abadon then booted her out of the ring for the elimination. The Bunny eliminated Abadon but got sent to the corner by Sakura.

Anna Jay was the next entrant and traded punches with The Bunny. Anna connected with a kick to Bunny’s face as Kiera Hogan, KiLynn King, Diamante, Nyla Rose then entered the match. Shida eliminated Sakura and Nyla eliminated Hogan. Nyla sent KiLynn King over the top rope as well.

Nyla Powerbombed Hikaru Shida over the top rope for another elimination. Thunder Rosa entered the match and Nyla asked for a timeout. Rosa hit Rose with a Dropkick as Penelope Ford made her way to the ring. Riho and Jamie Hayer entered the match as well. Riho hit a 619 on The Bunny as Big Swole got in the ring.

Hayter eliminated Riho and Big Swole eliminated Diamante with a headbutt. Jamie Hayter threw Big Swole over the top rope and she battled with Diamante on the entrance ramp. Thunder Rosa hit Nyla with a Dropkick and hit another one to Hayter in the corner of the ring.

Tay Conti entered the match and went right after The Bunny. Red Velvet entered the match next and leveled Hayter with a Spear. Jade Cargill, Rebel, Leyla Hirsch entered the match as Penelope tried to eliminate Tay Conti in the corner. Coni escaped and Red Velvet eliminated Rebel. The Bunny and Anna Jay were eliminated and battled outside the ring. Jade Cargill eliminated Leyla by throwing her onto them.

Ruby Soho was revealed to be the joker (final entrant) and got an awesome pop from the crowd. Ruby rushed the ring and went after Jade. Cargill shoved Ruby away but Soho battled back with a kick to the face. Nyla went for a Backbreaker but Ruby escaped.

Jade planted Ruby with a massive slam and Soho crawled to the corner. Tay and Penelope battled in the middle of the ring as Jade eliminated Hayter. Jade eliminated Red Velvet and flexed. Nyla capitalized and sent Cargill over the top rope. Penelope perched Tay on the top turnbuckle and delivered some punches. Tay eliminated Penelope and posed on the apron. Nyla capitalized again and eliminated Tay.

Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Ruby Soho were the final three wrestlers remaining. Nyla planted Ruby with a Powerbomb and followed it up with a Samoan Drop on Thunder Rosa. Nyla got Ruby in the Tree of Woe but Thunder Rosa sent Rose to the apron. Thunder eliminated Nyla with a Dropkick and it was down to two.

Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa made their way up in opposite corners of the ring. The crowd chanted for both of them as they started shoving each other. Thunder Rosa and Ruby traded chops in the middle of the ring as the crowd chanted “woo!”. Thunder Rosa hit an uppercut and some more chops. Ruby threw Thunder Rosa to the apron but she held on to the ropes. Thunder Rosa dragged Ruby to the apron and the two traded punches. Ruby hit Thunder Rosa with a knee to the face but she was able to hang on. Ruby hit Thunder Rosa with an overhead kick for the elimination to win the Casino Battle Royale.

Chris Jericho Tapped Out MJF

Chris Jericho faced MJF tonight at All Out. Chris Jericho’s AEW in-ring career would be over if he lost the match. MJF mocked Jericho’s entrance before the match to piss of the crowd.

MJF ripped up some Jericho signs in the crowd before locking up with Le Champion in the middle of the ring. Jericho and MJF traded shoulder tackles but neither would back down. Jericho sent MJF to the canvas but he hopped right up and they traded more punches. Chris went for the Walls of Jericho but MJF countered into a cradle for a two count. MJF connected with a Clothesline and Jericho rolled out of the ring.

Maxwell followed him to the outside and Jericho punched him in the face. Jericho then launched MJF into the barricade and threw a water battle at him. Chris beat MJF up some more in the crowd before the action returned to the ring. MJF took control and connected with a Suplex for a two count.

Jericho hit a Suplex of his own and followed it up with a Running Bulldog. Jericho connected with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but MJF kicked out at two. MJF hit Jericho with a Piledriver on the apron and Jericho fell to the floor. Chris made it back into the ring at 9 got back out of the ring. MJF went for a Moonsault but Jericho got out of the way. Jericho delivered a Pop-Up Powerbomb on the ring apron and the action returned to the ring.

Jericho leaped off the top rope but MJF countered with a Codebreaker for a two count. Jericho battled back with a Lionsault and went for the pin but MJF kicked out. Jericho went for a Hurricanrana off the top rope but MJF countered with a massive Powerbomb for a two count.

MJF and Jericho battled on the turnbuckle. Jericho shoved MJF down and connected with a Codebreaker for another near fall. Wardlow made his way down the entrance ramp but Jake Hager cut him off. Hager and Wardlow traded punches and made their way backstage. MJF grabbed Floyd the bat and hit Jericho in the face with it as referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted. MJF hit Jericho with the Judas Effect and pinned him. Aubrey didn’t realize that Jericho had his boot on the ropes and another referee reversed the decision.

Justin Roberts announced that the match will continue. MJF ducked under the Judas Effect and locked in the Salt of the Earth Armbar. Jericho escaped and applied the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. MJF reached for the ropes but Jericho pulled him back into the middle of the ring. MJF tapped and Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will continue. Jericho celebrated with Inner Circle after the match.

CM Punk Picked Up His First Win In AEW

CM Punk made his return to the ring to face Darby Allin tonight at All Out.

Punk took a seat in the ring and stared at Darby who was in the corner.

The bell rang and they circled each other before locking up in the middle of the ring. Darby sent CM Punk to the mat with an Arm Drag and Punk smirked. Punk went for a Headlock but Darby broke free. CM Punk leveled Darby with a shoulder tackle and Allin retreated to the corner.

Punk and Allin circled each other again before locking up again. Punk applied a Headlock but Allin countered into a Wrist Lock. CM Punk tried to roll through but Darby maintained the hold and rolled up Punk for a one count. Punk popped up and hit Darby with an elbow to the face.

CM Punk connected with a Body Slam for not even a one count and then got Allin back in a Headlock. Darby battled to his feet and leveled Punk with a Clothesline. CM Punk also hit Allin with the GTS but Darby escaped and slid out of the ring to regroup. Allin took his time getting back into the ring and locked up with Punk again.

Allin escaped a Headlock and connected with a big Arm Drag that sent Punk to the corner. Allin sped up his attack and destroyed Punk with a couple of uppercuts in the corner. Punk sent Allin to the corner and Darby took a rough bump off the ring post before crashing to the floor.

Punk brought Darby back into the ring and went for the cover but Allin kicked out. CM Punk locked in a submission hold as the crowd chanted his name. Allin reached the ropes but Punk stomped on the injured back and followed it up with a Suplex for a near fall.

CM Punk went back to work on the injured back with another submission hold in the middle of the ring. Darby battled back with elbows to the midsection but Punk turned him inside out with a running knee to the ribs. Allin tried to battle back but Punk put a stop to that with a Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker and then back to the Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Darby escaped again and hit Punk with a Stunner. Allin hit Punk with some strikes and then a Coffin Splash. Allin countered a GTS attempt into a roll-up for a two count. Darby quickly connected with Code Red and went for the cover but Punk kicked out at the last moment.

Allin made his way to the top rope but Punk shoved him and Darby crotched himself on the turnbuckle. Punk went for a Superplex but Allin countered into a Crossbody for a near fall. Punk connected with the GTS but Darby fell through the ropes and to the outside.

Allin made it back into the ring before the count of ten and Punk smirked in the corner. CM Punk said it was over and brought Darby to his feet. Punk hit Allin with some stiff forearms to the face and then a running knee to the face. CM Punk connected with a big Clothesline and motioned that it was time for Darby to go to sleep. Punk lifted Darby up but he just fell to the mat. Punk lifted him up for the GTS but Darby hit Punk with a bunch of elbows to the head.

CM Punk fell to the canvas and rolled to the apron. Punk got out of the ring and Darby hit him with one of those dives CM Punk wanted to avoid. Allin climbed to the top rope and hit a flipping Senton onto Punk outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Allin climbed to the top rope and motioned it was time for Punk to go to sleep. Darby went for the Coffin Drop but Punk sat up and laughed. Punk went for the GTS but Allin countered with a cover for a two count. Punk hit a leg lariat and followed it up with the GTS for the pinfall victory.

Sting made his way to the ring after the match. Sting shook CM Punk’s hand and then they helped Darby up. Punk and Darby Allin then shook hands after the match.

The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Paul Wight def. QT Marshall

QT Marshall faced Paul Wight tonight at All Out. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) accompanied Marshall to the ring. Wight knocked The Factory out of the ring and hit QT with a headbutt. Paul hit QT with a big chop to the chest and Marshall stumbled to the corner. The crowd wanted another chop and Paul delivered one that echoed throughout the NOW Arena. QT hit a Dropkick and some punches to Wight’s face. Marshall hit another Dropkick but Paul kicked out so hard that QT flew out of the ring. QT went for a Cutter but Paul just threw him away. Wight hit a Back Body Drop and then hit Solo with a chop to the chest. Paul hit Comoroto with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Chokeslam to QT for the pinfall victory.

Omega Retained, Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson Made Their AEW Debut

Kenny Omega defended the AEW Championship against Christian Cage in the main event of All Out. Omega went for the V-Trigger but Cage dodged it. Christian went for the Killswitch but Omega blocked it. Kenny hit a Hurricanrana then sent Cage out of the ring. Omega went for a Dropkick but Cage got out of the way and hit Kenny with some chops to the chest.

Christian launched Kenny into the barricade a couple times before getting back into the ring. Cage climbed to the top rope and hit Kenny with a Splash outside the ring. The AEW Champion battled back and sent Cage flying into the steel steps. Don Callis distracted the referee and Omega out a table on top of Christian. Omega delivered a Double Stomp on top of the table and then set up another table outside the ring. Kenny tried to Suplex Christian through the table but he countered with a Suplex of his own on the floor.

Omega went for a Dropkick but Cage held onto the ropes and the champion fell to the floor. Kenny hit a Clothesline and raked Cage’s eyes before applying a Headlock. Kenny shoved his boot in Cage’s face in the corner and planted him with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Kenny shoved Christian off the top turnbuckle and to the floor outside the ring. Omega went for a Moonsault off the barricade but slipped. Kenny thankfully landed on his feet and made a joke of it. Omega then connected with the Moonsault off the barricade and rolled Cage back into the ring. Kenny went for the cover but Christian kicked out at two.

Omega launched Cage into the turnbuckle and followed it up with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Kenny made his way to the top rope but Christian tripped him up. Cage connected with a Hurricanrana and both men fell to the mat. Christian and Omega traded punches in the middle of the ring.

Kenny went for the One Winged Angel but Cage escaped and unloaded a flurry of punches to the champion’s face in the corner. Christian went for a Cloverleaf submission but Omega booted him away. Cage planted Omega with a reverse DDT and went for the cover but Omega kicked out at two.

Omega lured Christian in and hit him with a knee to the face. Christian hopped to the middle turnbuckle and connected with a Tornado DDT for a two count. Cage set up behind Omega and went for the Killswitch but Kenny blocked it. Omega booted Christian in the face and hit a V-Trigger against the turnbuckle.

Kenny connected with a Snap Dragon Suplex and started talking to the camera. Omega connected with another Snap Dragon Suplex and sat up with a grin on his face. Omega pointed at Cage and Christian gave him the middle finger. Omega hit a third Snap Dragon Suplex and followed it up with a V-Trigger that knocked Cage to the apron.

Omega choked Cage against the bottom rope and booted him in the midsection a few times. Kenny went for a German Suplex through the table but Christian held onto the ring ropes. Kenny then set up for a Snap Dragon but Cage hit an elbow to the face. Omega went for the One Winged Angel but Cage broke free and hit a Spear off the apron and through the table. Don Callis took off his jacket and started fanning the champion after the move.

The action returned to the ring and Christian hit two more Spears but Omega somehow kicked out at two. Cage went for a Frog Splash but Omega got his knees up. Omega tried to lift Cage up but grabbed his back in pain after going through the table. Kenny went for a V-Trigger but Cage blocked it. Omega then hit two massive V-Triggers and Christian fell to the mat. Omega went for the Tiger Driver but Cage countered into the Cloverleaf submission as Don Callis waved for someone.

Karl Anderson rushed the ring and Cage kneed him in the face. Omega went for the V-Trigger but accidentally hit Luke Gallows. Omega raked Cage’s eyes and hit him with the One Winged Angel off the top rope for the pinfall victory. Kenny Omega is still the AEW Champion. The Elite made their way to the ring after the match and celebrated with Kenny Omega.

The Elite started beating down Christian and Jurassic Express rushed the ring. The numbers game caught up to them and The Elite beat them down as well. AEW Champion Kenny Omega grabbed a microphone and claimed that nobody was on his level. Omega added that it doesn’t matter where he goes, the only people that would ever have a chance to beat him are not here, retired, or already dead.

The lights went out and Adam Cole’s theme hit. Adam was sporting an “All Elite BayBay” and made his way to the ring. Cole got into the ring and posed as the crowd chanted “Adam Cole BayBay!” and then “holy shit!”. Adam Cole hit Jungle Boy with a Superkick and did a group hug with The Elite in the ring as the crowd booed. Young Bucks gave Cole a smooch on the face and Omega said Adam was one of his best friends. Cole announced that The Elite is the most dominant faction in the history of his business and there is no chance anyone is going to stop them.

Bryan Danielson then joined the party and the crowd went insane. Danielson got into the ring and stood with Christian Cage, Jurassic Express across from The Elite. A brawl broke out and Kenny Omega retreated out of the ring. Danielson planted Nick Jackson with a German Suplex and followed it up with the Running Knee. Bryan Danielson then posed as the crowd chanted “AEW!”.