AEW Makes ‘Permanent’ Change In Rampage Commentary Booth

It appears that there is a change being made to the AEW Rampage commentary team.

Rampage is a new show for AEW that has only been on the air for a month. It didn’t take long for the show to get a two-hour special. That will be the AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage set to air on Sept. 24 via tape delay.

Fans took notice of the commentary team for the Sept. 17 edition of Rampage. Ricky Starks joined Taz, Chris Jericho, and Excalibur. Usually, Mark Henry is in the booth but instead, he just had a pre-main event interview.

Speaking to Wrestle Talk, Starks claimed that he is now a permanent member of the Rampage commentary team.

“I am definitely proud of AEW, the work that I’ve done in AEW, and the work that I continue to do. And the fact that I think so much that they appreciate me that they made me a permanent commentator for Rampage, replacing Mark (Henry).”

F4W reports that while there is a change to the Rampage booth, it isn’t what Starks is claiming. The report notes that instead, AEW is going with a rotating commentary team. At this time, there is no word on why AEW has decided to go with this change.