AEW Makes UBS Arena Debut Official, Will Host Dynamite & Rampage

The reports are correct, AEW will indeed be making its way to the UBS Arena.

Andrew Zarian was the first to report that AEW was heading to the arena in Long Island, NY on Dec. 8. Earlier today (Sept. 7), AEW made it official. This will be for a live Dynamite show as well as a Rampage taping.

Here’s what was said in a press release sent out by AEW.

“All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brings its wildly popular shows ‘AEW: Dynamite’ and ‘AEW: Rampage’ to the brand-new UBS Arena on Wednesday, December 8, for a spectacular night of bell-to-bell action. Located on the border of Queens and Nassau County in Belmont Park, NY, the state-of-the-art UBS Arena will host the world-class wrestlers of AEW as they take the squared circle in the stunning new venue.

“Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 plus fees.

“UBS Arena at Belmont Park is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue that is finishing construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, the state-of-the-art arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.”

This will likely be AEW’s final stop in New York for 2021. The promotion is set to have its “Grand Slam” edition of Dynamite take place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 22.