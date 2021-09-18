Taz Files To Trademark Signature Catchphrase

Taz has a well-known catchphrase that he has filed a trademark for.

During his time as an active wrestler, Taz was known as the “Human Suplex Machine.” His MMA-type style in the ring gave him a unique look in ECW. He ended up becoming a two-time ECW World Champion. Taz was known for saying “beat me if you can, survive if I let you.”

USPTO reveals that he has filed a trademark for the catchphrase.

“Mark For: BEAT ME IF YOU CAN SURVIVE IF I LET YOU™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

We’ve seen the catchphrase used in the feud between Team Taz and CM Punk under the AEW banner. CM Punk used the catchphrase against Taz, which didn’t make him very happy.

Punk is set to take on Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on Sept. 22.