AEW Rampage Results (9/3): All Out Go-Home Show, CM Punk Appears, Miro & Eddie Kingston

AEW Rampage aired from the NOW Arena in Chicago. It was the final show before All Out this Sunday night on PPV. Darby Allin squared off against Daniel Garcia in the main event. CM Punk joined commentary for the match. Eddie Kingston confronted TNT Champion Miro tonight ahead of their match at the PPV. PAC versus Andrade El Idolo was announced for next week’s episode of Rampage.

Rampage Results (9/3)

Malakai Black def. Lee Johnson Kris Statlander def. Rebel & Jamie Hayter in a Handicap Match Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Malakai Black Dominated, Will Face Dustin Rhodes On Dynamite

Malakai Black squared off against Lee Johnson in the first match of the night. Lee and Malakai traded strikes to start off the action. Malakai took control and beat Lee down int he corner. Johnson tried to battle back but Malakai knocked him down with a running elbow to the face as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Lee Johnson connected with a Crossbody but Malakai battled back with an Arm Drag. Black connected with a running kick to Lee’s face in the corner and unloaded some strikes to the midsection. Malakai grabbed a steel chair and brought it into the ring.

Malakai placed the chair next to Lee Johnson and told him to have his revenge. Black turned his back as Lee made his way to his feet. Malakai leveled Lee with a spinning heel kick (Black Mass) for the pinfall victory.

Black added insult to injury and disrespectfully put his boot on Lee’s face after the match. Dustin Rhodes rushed the ring and Malakai exited. Malakai and Dustin talked some trash to each other to end the segment. Mark Henry interviewed Dustin backstage and he challenged Malakai Black to a match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Dustin said that Malakai has brought the element of surprise and darkness to AEW. Dustin shouted that he thrives in darkness and will show Malakai what “The Natural” is all about on Wednesday.

Eddie Kingston Sent A Message To Miro Heading Into All Out

TNT Champion Miro cut a promo on this week’s episode of Rampage. Miro said Eddie Kingston is tough and has a loud mouth but took a charity contract into AEW. He stated that he is not in the charity business and a life without a struggle makes you soft. Miro added that Eddie has become soft and nothing but a bad boy for Jon Moxley.

Kingston interrupted and the crowd chanted his name. Eddie said it was bullshit that Miro is God’s favorite champion. Kingston added that he doesn’t believe in Miro’s God, but if he was real, he has sent Eddie here because Miro is a sinner. Kingston said that every move in his arsenal is targeted towards Miro’s weakness. Miro challenged Eddie to a fight but rolled out of the ring. Eddie chased after him and Miro hit him with the TNT Championship.

Miro rolled Eddie into the ring and put the title across his face. Miro went to stomp on it but Eddie got out of the way. Kingston planted Miro with a DDT and smirked at the camera. Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston at All Out this Sunday.

Kris Statlander def. Jamie Hayter & Rebel

Rebel and Jamie Hayter faced Kris Statlander in a Handicap Match on this week’s Rampage. Britt Baker was ringside and will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Statlander this Sunday at All Out. Hayter and Statlander locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action.

The two shoved each other around the ring and to the corner before locking up again in the middle of the ring. Jamie went for a Headlock but Statlander shoved her away. Kris unloaded some forearms to the face but Rebel interfered. Jamie bounced Statlander’s face off the middle turnbuckle and tagged in Rebel. They then took turns beating down Statlander in the corner of the ring.

Rebel connected with a Suplex for a two count. Statlander connected with a Powerslam and then slammed Hayter on top of Rebel. Kris hit some running kicks on Jamie and Rebel in opposite corners of the ring. Statlander tripped them up and hit a Senton on Rebel for a near fall.

Kris launched Jamie out of the ring but Rebel sent her to the corner. Rebel went for a Splash but Statlander got out of the way. Statlander lifted Rebel up in the Electric Chair and then somehow caught Hayter at the same time as she attempted a Crossbody. Statlander slammed them both to the mat and got Rebel in a modified Boston Crab for the submission victory. Rebel and Jamie set up for an attack after the match but Red Velvet rushed the ring for the save.

Darby Allin Picked Up A Win & Had A Stare Down With CM Punk To Close The Show

Darby Allin squared off against Daniel Garcia in the main event of this week’s Rampage. CM Punk joined commentary for the match and will battle Darby Allin at All Out this Sunday. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Garcia said he wanted to prevent the CM Punk and Darby Allin match from happening. Darby Allin vowed to knock Garcia on his ass and look CM Punk in the eye one more time before All Out. Punk noted that it was almost clobbering time and did a quick stage dive into the crowd.

Darby Allin stared at CM Punk before making his way to the ring with Sting. Jericho joked that we are a little disappointed that Punk wasn’t wearing his sport coat tonight on commentary. Allin shoved Garcia to the corner of the ring and the two started smacking each other in the face.

Allin tackled Daniel to the mat and sent him out of the ring. Allin punched Daniel in the face and charged at him but Garcia got out of the way. Darby crashed over a table and into the barricade as Sting battled with 2point0. Garcia launched Darby into the steel steps and rolled him back into the ring.

Darby went for a submission hold but Garcia rolled out of the ring. Allin stomped on Garcia’s arm against the steel steps and the action returned to the ring. Daniel booted Darby in the face and slammed him to the mat. Allin choked Garcia against the ropes and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Garcia crotched Darby on the turnbuckle and joined him on the top rope. Daniel connected with a massive Superplex and went for the cover but Allin kicked out at two as Rampage went to a final commercial break.

Back from the break, Garcia was still in control and sent Allin to the corner. Garcia booted Darby in the face several times but Allin got fired up. Darby hit some punches but Garcia knocked him back to the mat with a Clothesline. Allin connected with an uppercut but Garcia applied a chokehold. Daniel let go of the hold before the count of five and Allin fell to the canvas.

Allin slammed Garcia into the turnbuckle and hit him with some elbows to the face. Garcia got the chokehold on again in the middle of the ring. The crowd got behind Darby as he powered to his feet. Darby climbed to the middle rope with Garcia on his back and broke the hold with a Coffin Drop. The referee started counting but both wrestlers made it up in time and the match continued.

Darby unloaded some punches but Garcia responded with a chop to the chest. Allin hit the Pepsi Twist and CM Punk clapped and noted that Darby did better than he ever did. Allin hit Code Red for a near fall as CM Punk said he needed to avoid that move on Sunday. Darby locked in a submission and transitioned into a pin for the victory. 2point0 attacked Sting and Darby after the match.

Sting sent Garcia over the barricade but 2point0 was still attacking Darby. CM Punk marched down the entrance ramp and 2point0 started backing away. Allin took them both out with a Suicide Dive and stared at CM Punk outside the ring to end the show.