Anna Jay Returns, Set to Compete In Casino Battle Royale At All Out

Anna Jay has made her return to AEW just before the All Out PPV.

On the Sept. 1 edition of Dynamite, Tay Conti went one-on-one with Penelope Ford. Ford recently aligned herself with The Bunny. Ford’s interference cost Conti a match against The Bunny on Rampage. Conti got some revenge with a victory over Ford on Dynamite.

After the match, Ford and The Bunny attacked Conti. Jay’s music hit and she cleared the ring to save her friend. It was then announced that Anna Jay will be competing in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale on Sept. 5 at All Out.

.@annajay___ is BACK and comes to the aid of her BFF @TayConti_.@TonyKhan has just added Anna Jay to this Sunday's Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut – tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/bDx8pFB6F5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Jay had suffered a shoulder injury, which was announced back in February. She underwent successful surgery.

Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. ???? -99 pic.twitter.com/p12hX4DWgQ — Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021

“Hi everyone, I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes.”

The Women’s Casino Battle Royale was initially set for the Buy In preshow. The match has been bumped to the PPV portion of All Out after Pac vs. Andrade “El Idolo” was postponed.

SEScoops will be providing coverage of All Out this weekend. Be sure to stick with us for results and updates throughout the show. All Out takes place inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.