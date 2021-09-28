Anthony Bowens Comments On DSOTR Episode On Kanyon

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens recently took to social media to comment on the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Kanyon. Bowens said that he used to hide to read Kanyon’s book because he didn’t want anyone seeing him reading a book about a gay wrestler.

“Finally got around to watching this & it broke my heart. I use to hide in Barnes & Noble to read Kanyon’s book bc I didn’t want anyone to see me reading a book about a gay wrestler.”

Bowens continued to say that he felt many of the same fears Kanyon did.

“I felt his same fear. I wish he was alive to show him how far we’ve come & how much he was loved.”

In 2019, Bowens spoke about realizing his sexuality in a video posted to YouTube.

“I prefer to be labeled now as gay,” Bowens said.

“Most people who come out say they had a moment in their youth when they figured out something was different,” Bowens said. “They just knew they were gay. I never had one of those moments.”

Bowens originally said he was bisexual in 2017.

“I identified myself as bisexual because I really didn’t know much about the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I didn’t dive in that much because I was still closeted.”