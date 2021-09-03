Backstage Update On Riddle’s Comments About Roman Reigns

RK-Bro’s Matt Riddle has reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way backstage in WWE with his comments about Roman Reigns. Riddle recently said in an interview with the Bleacher Report that Reigns doesn’t “move the needle,” and isn’t a draw.

The reaction to Riddle’s comments was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “There was a lot of heat in certain circles on Riddle for comments on Bleacher Report on Reigns. This was definitely not storyline related,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“It was very much considered a negative by many with the basic theme that Riddle is incredibly talented, more so than he gets credit for, but he’s not very astute politically in the WWE jungle,” Meltzer continued.

Riddle has rubbed several WWE power players the wrong way. He’s had public feuds with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, to name two. There’s no question that Riddle is a talented in-ring performer and fits the mold of WWE’s brand of Sports Entertainment. However, he could hinder himself by getting heat from the likes of Roman Reigns.

During the interview with the Bleacher Report, Riddle said Reigns doesn’t “move the needle.”

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.”

Riddle and Randy Orton won the RAW tag-team championships from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam. They’ve since defended the belts against MVP and Bobby Lashley on this week’s edition of WWE RAW.