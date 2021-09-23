Billy Graham Provides Health Update After Recent Hospitalization

Wrestling veteran and WWE Hall Of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has returned home after being hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona due to some heart problems earlier this week.

The news of his hospitalization was revealed by the former WWE star himself. He noted on his Facebook page this past Sunday that he was headed to the hospital and was expected to be admitted.

The page was updated on Monday with a message from Graham’s wife Valerie. She noted that Billy had been hooked up to IV lasix to help get fluid out of his lungs.

The former WWWF champion then provided the latest update on his condition via another post earlier this Wednesday. In the post made on Facebook, he said that he appreciates all the wishes he has received.

Billy Graham revealed that he has returned to his home. He noted that he is still very weak and Graham said that he can ‘barely lift a spoon of soup to his mouth’.

Though the 78-year-old promised that he will overcome this hurdle. The retired wrestling star also claimed that doctors have confirmed that his past steroid use is not responsible for his current problems.

Billy Graham had multiple runs with WWE and NWA in the 70s and 80s. He had a 17-year long career during which, he won over a dozen titles in various promotions. You can check out his latest Facebook post below: