Bobby Fish Set to Debut for Major League Wrestling

Bobby Fish is headed to MLW. He will make his debut on October 2nd at the promotion’s Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Fish will be part of the Opera Cup tournament. He spoke to Sports Illustrated about his decision to sign with the company.

“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish says. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”

Already confirmed for the 8-man single-elimination tournament are Tom Lawlor, Davey Richards, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman. Tajiri is also booked for the show on October 2nd.

Fish recently wrestled his first match outside of WWE since being released yesterday. He wrestled for Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling at PPW 8. Fish defeated Desean Pratt on the show.

Bobby Fish On His Time In NXT

Fish also spoke to Sports Illustrated about his time in NXT with the other members of the Undisputed Era.

“There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry,” Fish says, referring to Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. “It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all.”