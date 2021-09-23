Bryan Danielson Speaks Out Following Kenny Omega Match

All Elite Wrestling talent Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts after his match with AEW Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega last night.

He made his AEW in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. The match with Omega went to a 30-minute time limit draw, with AEW fans praising his performance. Danielson, in a tweet, gave his thoughts on the event and his appreciation for the fans.

“When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night,” said Danielson. He continues to say, “Thank you to AEW and its wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible.”

When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude pic.twitter.com/ojIBb9FEsP — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 23, 2021

Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega

The long-awaited dream match between Danielson and Omega ended without a winner. The match went back and forth, with both wrestlers having their moments of offense. Danielson tried to apply his submission move on Omega, but the time expired. It was a non-title match, but a possible rematch could be for the AEW Heavyweight Championship.

The next AEW Pay-Per-View Full Gear AEW is November 13th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A rematch between the two could earn AEW a reasonable PPV buy rate. However, Omega doesn’t seem interested in a rematch.

Possible Opponent for Kenny Omega

Hangman Adam Page is a potential opponent for the champion. His single match record in AEW is 11-1 this year. He was also in a rivalry with Omega before he took time away to be with his family in August. It’s unclear when he will return, but AEW has a promotional poster of him for AEW Dynamite and Rampage on November 17th. However, AEW hasn’t said that he would return for upcoming shows before the advertised date.

For now, Danielson is still feuding with Omega. After their first match in AEW, a rematch doesn’t seem unlikely.