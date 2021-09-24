HomeNewsAEW News

Did AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Beat WWE Raw In Rating Once Again?

Dynamite saw a significant increase in total viewership and key demo

By Anutosh Bajpai
Kenny Omega faced Bryan Danielson on Dynamite
AEW Dynamite saw a significant increase in the viewership for their Grand Slam special. Though it narrowly missed on another victory over Raw in the key demo.

This week’s episode of the show featuring the match between the AEW champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson among others drew a total of 1.273 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is an 8.34% increase in viewership compared to last week. Last week’s episode of Dynamite featuring the tag team match between Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston and 2point0 in the main event had drawn 1.175 million viewers.

The much-hyped episode drew a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is also an increase of 9.09% compared to last week’s episode which had done a 0.44 rating.

However, Dynamite narrowly missed beating Monday Night Raw in the key demo which drew 0.49 ratings in the 18-49 demographic. This ends Dynamite’s two-week streak of beating Raw in the key demo.

AEW’s flagship show ranked #1 in the cable top 150 for the 18-49 demo for the fifth week in a row. The show ranked #22 in the overall viewership for the night on cable.

This was the third-highest audience in the history of Dynamite and the second-highest rating for the show this year. The Grand Slam special also created a record for the largest live audience in the company’s history with over 20,000 fans in attendance.

