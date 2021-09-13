Former NJPW Ring Announcer Recovering From COVID-19

Kero Tanaka, who once served as the NJPW ring announcer, is recovering from a scary battle with COVID-19.

The 62-year-old had to be sent to the ICU on Aug. 8. One Color, Tanaka’s company, revealed that Tanaka has regained consciousness. He tested positive for COVID-19 back on July 31. Tanaka was receiving treatment at home but his symptoms worsened and he was sent to ICU.

Luckily for Tanaka, he was able to eventually breathe without a ventilator and can eat with support. He has even regained his ability to talk.

Yahoo! Japan reports that at one point, it appeared Tanaka’s life was in danger. His recovery is being described as “miraculous.”

Tanaka most recently appeared at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 show back in Jan. 2020. He served as a special ring announcer for Jushin “Thunder” Liger’s second-to-last match.

We at SEScoops.com wish Kero Tanaka a full and speedy recovery.