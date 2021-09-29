HomeNewsAEW News

Former Raw Underground Star Makes AEW Dark Debut

By Anutosh Bajpai
This week’s episode of AEW Dark featured the debut of two more former NXT stars in Santana Garrett and Arturo Ruas now known as Adrian Jaoude.

Garrett took part in a backstage interview during the opening of the show. She said that she wanted to make her father proud and show everyone that she is elite.

The former NXT star was interrupted by Diamante. She challenged the debutant for a match next week on AEW Dark. The duo then brawled and the segment ended with them being separated.

Jaoude on the other hand teamed up with his real-life best friend Cezar Bononi for a tag team match. They won the bout against Jake St. Patrick & Ryzin.

Both Garrett and Jaoude were released from their WWE contracts in June this year. Prior to tonight’s AEW show, Santana Garrett competed in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Jaoude had not wrestled since November 2020. He had faced the former NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida in a one-on-one match back then.

Some fans may also recognize Adrian Jaoude from his Raw Underground appearances as Arturo Ruas. He had defeated Mikey Spandex in his debut match for the short-lived division hosted by Shane McMahon.

Arturo Ruas Discusses Nixed Plans For Him To Join The Diamond Mine

