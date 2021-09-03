Impact Results (9/2): Tommy Dreamer vs Ace Austin Headlines

Tommy Dreamer vs Ace Austin headlined this week’s Impact Wrestling. The stipulation was that if Dreamer could defeat Austin, he’d be added to the world title match against Christian Cage at Victory Road.

Impact Wrestling 9/2 Quick Results:

Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K) Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) defeated Fallah Bahh & No Way X-Division Championship

Josh Alexander defeated Jake Crist Rohit Raju & Shera defeated Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer

Taylor Wilde Teams With Grace & Ellering To Defeat The Influence

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering recently came out to save Taylor Wilde from an attack by the newly formed “The Influence.” The consists of Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Kaleb with a K. Finally, the heels would not have the numbers advantage against her here. Wilde got a measure of revenge against the Instagram-savvy trio this week, pinning Kaleb after a tornado DDT and German suplex.

Don’t Cross The King and Queen, Drama King Matt & Deonna Purrazzo

Footage of Deonna Purrazzo from this weekend’s two NWA events was shown. The Virtuosa defeated Melina at Empowerrr and then attacked Mickie James at NWA 73. She spoke to Gia Miller along with Drama King Matt backstage this week and said that nobody should cross the King and Queen.

Decay Wins Tag Match, But Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans Get In Cheap Shot

Taurus and Crazzy Steve took on Fallah Bah and No Way this week. As No Way’s conga line was making its entrance, however, one member dressed up as a hamburger gave Rosemary a codebreaker. It turns out that hamburger was actually Tasha Steelz in disguise. Havok then chased Steelz but got caught by Savannah Evans on the stage area. Steelz and Evans were then chased away by Rosemary.

Meanwhile, Crazzy Steve picked up the win for Decay in the ring by delivering a top rope DDT to Fallah Bah.

Moose & W. Morrissey Align

Two of the biggest heels in Impact Wrestling, Moose and W. Morrissey, appear to have aligned. Morrissey was being interviewed in the back this week but Moose interrupted to say they share common enemies in Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. Moose then came out later to call out Edwards. Morrissey then came out to give the heels the 2-on-1 advantage but Sami Callihan never came out to help Edwards.

Eric Young Is Doing Somthing To Rhino

After Rhino took the pin for his team in a recent tag-team title match, Eric Young feels that he must do something about a “sickness” that is within him. A vignette aired this week featuring Young saying he must cure Rhino. The video ends with Rhino being placed in darkness. It seems like a change could be coming to Rhino’s character soon.

Jake Crist Returns, Answers Josh Alexander’s Open Challenge

Former X-Division Champion Jake Crist returned to Impact Wrestling on this show. Josh Alexander‘s Open Challenge was only open to former holders of the title, a requirement that Crist meets. Alexander picked up the win with Divine Intervention and then cut a promo after the match.

Chris Sabin Challenges Josh Alexander

As Alexander was being interviewed, another former X-division champion came out to challenge him. Chris Sabin came out and said if Alexander wants to be considered the greatest X-Division Champion of all time, then he’ll have to beat him. The match was later made official for Victory Road on September 18th.

Brian Myers Cuts Most Of His Recruits

Brian Myers cut all but two recruits for his crew of wrestlers who want to learn how to become just as “professional” as he is. Zicky Dice and Manny Lemons were the only ones to make the cut and will now seemingly be under Myers’ tutelage.

Rohit Raju Pins Chelsea Green In Tag Action

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona teamed up to take on the team of Rohit Raju and Shera this week. After Shera refused to wrestle Green, Cardona hit him with Radio Silence. Raju then drove Cardona into the steel post, however, and then hit Green with a jumping knee and got the pin.

A New Soul Becomes Su Yung’s Minion

Last week, Brandi Lauren was attacked by Su Yung and the former Kimber Lee. This week, Lauren appeared in a creepy backstage vignette along with Yung and Lee. She was wearing the same makeup and appears to have been inducted into the group.

The Good Brothers Address Rich Swann and Willie Mack

After losing to Willie Mack and Rich Swann in a recent non-title match, the Good Brothers assaulted the team in a post-match beatdown. Willie Mack is now on the shelf with an injury after having been put through a table. Swann came out to confront the tag champs with a steel chair this week but was eventually subdued by security. Scott D’Amore late booked a bunkhouse brawl match between Swann and Karl Anderson for next week.

Ace Austin Defeats Tommy Dreamer in the Main Event

The stipulation here was that if Dreamer could beat Austin, he’d be added to the match at Victory Road with Christian Cage, making it a triple threat. Dreamer looked to have the match won with a cutter but Fulton put Austin’s leg under the rope to break up the pin. Dreamer then went to the outside to confront Fulton and drive him into a steel post. As Dreamer was getting back into the ring, however, Austin hit him with the Fold and picked up the win.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Bunkhouse Brawl

Karl Anderson vs Rich Swann

Karl Anderson vs Rich Swann Moose vs Eddie Edwards

Chris Bey vs David Finlay

Rosemary vs Tasha Steelz

Steve Maclin vs Petey Williams

Victory Road (September 18th):