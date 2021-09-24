Impact Results (9/23): The Fallen Angel Returns

Impact wrestling on September 23rd was the first show since the promotion presented Victory Road over the weekend. It also started the build towards next month’s Bound for Glory. This week’s episode would also feature the return of Christopher Daniels to Impact for the first time since 2014.

Impact 9/23 Quick Results:

David Finlay defeated HIKULEO Rohit Raju defeated Chelsea Green Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated Brian Myers & VSK Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin

Josh Alexander Officially Cashes In Option C

Scott D’Amore kicked off the show and introduced Josh Alexander to come out and officially cash in Option C. Alexander commented on having left the business years ago and his neck injuries but said he is ready to be the face of Impact Wrestling. To do that, he must win the Impact World Championship. Christian Cage came out and told Alexander he will not be the face of the company, he will be another face in the crowd after talking about having had his career taken from him for 7 years.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton then confronted both of them, bitter about Austin having lost the title match at Victory Road. A melee breaks out between all 4 and Austin hit Cage in the eye with his cane. It would later be revealed in the back that Cage was not medically cleared to compete tonight but Alexander would face Ace Austin in the main event.

ELP Returns, Bullet Club Has Strength In Numbers

David Finlay got a measure of revenge against Bullet Club this week when he pinned HIKULEO in singles action. The end of the match came when HIKULEO rebounded off the ropes and fell backward over top of a crouching Finlay, who then scored the pinfall with a cradle.

After the match, Bullet Club attacked both David Finlay and Juice Robinson but FinJuice was able to fend off the assault. Then El Phantasmo returned to Impact to give Bullet Club the numbers advantage and the edge in the melee. Impact’s Bullet Club faction looks to be growing and becoming more dominant with Chris Bey, HIKULEO, and El Phantasmo.

Rohit Raju Gets Help From Raj Singh To Defeat Chelsea Green

An inter-gender match took place last night on Impact. Green was holding her own and even appeared poised to hit her UnprettyHer, but the returning Raj Singh caused a distraction allowing Raju to score the pinfall on Green with a small package.

Rich Swann & Willie Mack Beat Brian Myers & VSK

This match was made after Brian Myers interjected himself into Swann and Mack’s backstage promo earlier in the night. Mack announced he was gunning for the now vacant X-Division title and Swann is entering the Gauntlet battle royal at Bound for Glory.

Myers said that none of the students in his Learning Tree faction were ready to be his partner for this match against Mack and Swann. So, Myers introduced VSK as his partner.

The finish of this match came when Sam Beale attempted to help out his side by pushing Swann off the top rope. Unfortunately for Beale, Swann landed right on top of VSK and got the pin. VSK did not look pleased with Beale’s actions here.

Mickie James Calls Out Deonna Purrazzo For Bound For Glory

Mickie James came out for a promo. She talked about how she was glad that Purrazzo was part of the big NWA Empowerrr show but her actions that night are not something she’s going to let go. She called out the Knockouts champ and challenged her to a match at Bound For Glory.

Purrazzo denied James’ challenge and the two brawled. Scott D’Amore then came out and said Purrazzo doesn’t get to turn down James’ challenge and made a match between the two official for Bound For Glory.

Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey Street Fight Booked For Next Week

A show-long angle this week involved Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards looking for W. Morrissey. At Victory Road, Morrissey power-slammed Alisha Edwards and Eddie is out looking for revenge. Callihan and Edwards took a baseball bat and kendo stick to Morrissey’s run-in buddy Moose and searched all backstage for Morrissey. When they finally found him, however, security separated them but D’Amore made a street fight between the two for next week.

Gail Kim Announces Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

The Knockouts Knockdown event on October 9th will feature an 8-woman tournament involving 4 of Impact’s top talent against 4 wrestlers from outside the promotion. Gail Kim announced this backstage but was interrupted by The Influence who demanded a tag title shot. Kim said if they can beat Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering next week, they will get that shot.

Christopher Daniels Returns!

Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin in the main event this week after delivering a C4 Spike. After the match, however, Austin and Madman Fulton attacked. Cage came out to make the save but then while he and Alexander were having a stare down, Austin and Fulton attacked again. Then “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels returned to the Impact Zone for the first time since 2014 to make the save.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Over the next several weeks we'll have three triple threat matches where the winners will qualify for a match to crown the new X-Division Champion at #BoundForGlory.



Next Week:

X-Division BFG Title Match Qualifier

Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Alex Zayne

Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Alex Zayne Street Fight

Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey

Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contendership

The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) vs Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Bound For Glory (October 23rd, 2021)