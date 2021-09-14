Impact Reveals Knockouts Knockdown, Will Hold Daffney Memorial Match

Impact Wrestling has revealed the return of Knockouts Knockdown.

This will be a special event set for Oct. 9. A pioneer of Impact Wrestling Knockouts, Gail Kim, made the announcement.

Impact has nabbed the services of Mercedes Martinez for the event. Martinez was recently released from WWE. She was a part of a slew of NXT roster cuts.

Also part of the special event will be a Daffney memorial Monster’s Ball match. Daffney passed away on Sept. 1.

Daffney competed in Impact when the promotion was known as TNA Wrestling. She worked with the company dating back to her early appearances in 2002.

Also set for the show will be Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She’ll be putting her gold on the line against a mystery opponent.

Fans will also get to see Lady Frost and Renee Michelle.

Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown began in 2013 as an annual event. The shows ran through 2017.