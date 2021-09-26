John Morrison On How He Probably Spooked Walter At Royal Rumble

John Morrison recently joined the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. Among other things, he detailed a very strange backstage interaction with Walter.

The former IC champion first revealed that Walter is the favorite wrestler of his dog. The dog named Presley watches the former NXT UK champion’s entrance every time:

“Walter, I’d like to wrestle Walter because he’s [my dog’s] favorite wrestler, Presley was tweeting Walter for like six months, every time he came out, Presley would watch his theme music.”

How John Morrison Spooked Walter

John Morrison then recalled his interaction with Walter at the Royal Rumble event last year. According to him, he yelled at the heavyweight star which probably spooked him:

“The first time I met Walter was at [Royal] Rumble before the lockdown started. I was a little too excited maybe. He walked in and I was talking to Edge and Christian and a bunch of the guys,

And I screamed like across the room like ‘Hey, Walter ! Hey, you’re my dog’s favorite wrestler.’ I ran over and I think I spooked him because he turned around and left.”

Morrison revealed that he hasn’t talked to the Austrian star ever since. He said that Walter hopefully knows that he was just being excited for his dog.

John Morrison made his return to WWE back in January 2020 after months of rumors. He associated himself with the Miz upon his return and the two have been tag team partners ever since.