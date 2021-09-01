Jon Moxley Plans To Commit ‘Felonious Assault’ On Satoshi Kojima

Jon Moxley is going to a dark place ahead of his showdown with Satoshi Kojima.

On AEW TV, Moxley has made it clear that he’s none too pleased with NJPW talent. He feels the likes of current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi have been ducking him. One man who has stepped up to the plate is Kojima.

While Moxley says Kojima is someone to be respected, he still plans on taking out his frustration on the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He went as far as to tell Sports Illustrated that he’s looking to full-on assault Kojima.

“Kojima is here to be celebrated. With that being said, I’m still planning on committing egregious, felonious assault and trying to end his career, and he’d be insulted if I felt any other way. It’s an honor to share the ring with him, and I can’t wait to throw with him.

“He still has gas left in the tank, and there’s still something he wants to prove. He’ll be staring across from the baddest motherf—er in the business. I don’t expect it to be long, I don’t expect it to be pretty. It’s going to be violent, and I can’t wait to get in there with him.”

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima is scheduled to take place on Sept. 5. The match will be featured on the All Out PPV card. It’ll be held inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Also featured on that card will be the in-ring return of CM Punk as he meets Darby Allin. Plus, Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage.