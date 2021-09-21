HomeNewsWWE News

Keith Lee Gets New Nickname In Dark Match Before Raw

Keith Lee has also been growing a beard in his absence from TV

By Anutosh Bajpai
Obtaining the nickname ‘Bearcat’ is the latest change the former NXT champion Keith Lee has gone through during his continued absence from WWE programming.

The former NXT star competed in yet another dark match before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He defeated a local talent in a squash match.

What’s interesting to note about his latest appearance is that he was built as Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee during his entrance as seen in the clip from before the show below:

There is speculation that the Bearcat nickname is a reference to popular African American pro wrestler from the 1950s, Bearcat Wright. Wright was posthumously inducted into the legacy wing of WWE Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Keith Lee was last seen on WWE TV during the August 2 episode of Raw where he won a match against Karrion Kross. He returned to the road with WWE during the Raw brand supershow live event this past weekend.

The heavyweight star defeated Akira Tozawa at the supershow event. What’s interesting to note here is that the former champion played the role of a heel in his match against Tozawa.

Lee has also been growing a beard. There is speculation that it could be a preparation for turning him heel when he finally returns to WWE TV. Though when that may happen is not known.

Reason Why Keith Lee Is Currently Working Dark Matches

