Keith Lee’s New Nickname Pays Homage To Bearcat Wright

Obtaining the nickname ‘Bearcat’ is the latest change the former NXT champion Keith Lee has gone through during his continued absence from WWE programming.

The former NXT star competed in yet another dark match before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He defeated a local talent in a squash match.

What’s interesting to note about his latest appearance is that he was built as Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee during his entrance as seen in the clip from before the show below:

Keith Bearcat Lee pic.twitter.com/ZoE88i5AqC — Colie Cashwell (@cashwellc) September 20, 2021

Keith Lee’s new “Bearcat” moniker is an reference to popular African American pro wrestler from the 1950s, Bearcat Wright. Wright was posthumously inducted into the legacy wing of WWE Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Bearcat Wright

Keith Lee was last seen on WWE TV during the August 2 episode of Raw where he won a match against Karrion Kross. He returned to the road with WWE during the Raw brand supershow live event this past weekend.

The heavyweight star defeated Akira Tozawa at the supershow event. What’s interesting to note here is that the former champion played the role of a heel in his match against Tozawa.

Lee has also been growing a beard. There is speculation that it could be a preparation for turning him heel when he finally returns to WWE TV. Though when that may happen is not known.