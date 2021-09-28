Keith Lee Returns On WWE Raw With New Nickname

Keith Lee made his return to television on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw and did so with a new nickname.

The former NXT Champion did so when Akira Tozawa was upset after failing to win the WWE 24/7 title in the previous segment. This led to him issuing an open challenge to anyone.

Lee came out and was introduced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee, who quickly picked up the win after pinning Tozawa with a powerslam. The nickname is a way to pay homage to Bearcat Wright.

At last Friday’s SmackDown event, while working a dark match, Lee was introduced under the Bearcat nickname for the first time. Since the start of August, he had been working dark matches prior to Raw and SmackDown.

Lee said in a video on YouTube that he contracted COVID-19 in January and that was why he missed TV for 3 weeks.

Lee had been out of action since February as it was reported that he was not medically cleared to compete. It turned out that there was an issue with his heart and thus, he was forbidden from training as there was a fear that he could pass away if he put strain on his heart.

The inflammation in his heart eventually went down to normal and he was eventually cleared to return. He was last seen on television when he beat Karrion Kross on the August 2nd edition of Raw.