Kiera Hogan Officially Signs With AEW

Kiera Hogan is All Elite. The former 2x Knockouts tag-team champion in Impact has officially signed with AEW. The news was announced on last night’s broadcast of AEW Dark by Excalibur as Hogan made her entrance for a match against Leila Grey.

Hogan had been with Impact Wrestling from 2017 up until this summer. She announced on her OnlyFans in July that she had finished up with the promotion at a set of tapings from Nashville.

“What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt,” she wrote.

And that’s on being the hottest ?with the blue dream PERIODT #TheHottestFlame #AEWDark https://t.co/H0JuUgdIVm — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) September 29, 2021

Hogan made her AEW debut just 3 weeks after finishing up with Impact. She wrestled Hikaru Shida on Dark: Elevation taped on 8/11 from Pittsburgh. Two days later she would be defeated by Kris Statlander in a match taped for Dark. Her 3rd match with the promotion was live from the United Center at The First Dance. Hogan was defeated by Jade Cargill on that show. She was also in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out.

Hogan also took part in the NWA‘s recent PPV and tapings in St. Louis. She took part in the Women’s Invitation Cup at NWA Empowerrr and defeated Skye Blue on a recent episode of NWA Powerrr.