Killian Dain Comments On Visa Issues Following WWE Release

Being released from WWE can be more difficult for non-Americans living in the United States. The former Iiconcis (now known as the Iinspiration), Bronson Reed and others have all commented on the legal challenges they have faced following their release. The former Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, mentioned in a recent interview with WrestleZone that he is dealing with the same challenges.

“I’ve been making sure to be as active as possible and then obviously with the world about to reopen again, touch wood as best I can, then it’ll be a lot easier for me. But my main issue is I’m a foreigner living in the USA so there’s still legal hurdles I have to make before I can get anywhere,” Damo said. “That could be sorted within a week, it could be sorted within a couple of months and sadly that’s the reality of the situation. I’m here legally, but I won’t be able to work legally just for a little time yet, and that is something that we’re hoping to get sorted ASAP….I’m really excited for what’s next.”

Big Damo On Re-Inventing His Character

When Damo does return to the ring, however, his character will be different. He continued to talk about re-inventing his persona and coming up with something that fans are interested in seeing.

“In so far as what my character’s gonna be after this, it’s gonna be my invention. And that’s gonna be fun because one of the hardest parts about being in this is, we’re characters in their soap opera,” said Damo.

“The emphasis is gonna be on me to come up with something that people are gonna be interested in seeing,” he continued. “And that’s what I’m excited about the challenge.”

Bronson Reed & The Iinspiration Also Dealing With Visa Issues

The Iinspiration have also mentioned that Visa issues delayed their return to the ring following their WWE departures.

“The difficult thing for us is, we still don’t have our green cards, so we’re not allowed to work until we get those or until we find sponsorship anywhere else” Cassie Lee said on Oral Sessions. “We’re so excited; we have all this freedom and so many ideas, but pump the brakes because we can’t do any of it.”

The Iinspiration have since announced bookings in the United States, however.

Bronson Reed has also spoken about legal challenges following his release from WWE earlier this year. He sent out the below Tweet this spring.