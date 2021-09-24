Marty Scurll Announced For Wrestling Return Next Month

‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll has been announced for making his wrestling return for indie promotion CWA for a show in San Juan, Puerto Rico next month.

The promotion posted a teaser promoting the former ROH star’s appearance on their Instagram channel. It confirmed that the wrestling star will be a part of their Halloween Fan Fest on Saturday, October 23.

Scurll has been away from wrestling for over a year after being named in the speaking out movement last year. He has not competed in a match since March 2020.

Prior to the controversy, the former Bullet Club member was set to become the head booker for ROH after re-signing with the promotion back in January 2020.

However, these plans were scrapped and Marty Scurll went on a hiatus from pro wrestling after being accused. Ring Of Honor then announced that the two parties have parted ways in January this year.

The former ROH TV champion also shot a storyline for NJPW Strong during a taping in January. Though his segments never aired after backlash from fans.

There is no word yet on what Marty Scurll will be doing at the upcoming show. It would be interesting to see how fans react to his return.