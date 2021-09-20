Mia Yim Kills Rumors About Her Health

Mia Yim recently commented on the rumors about her absence from WWE programming. The former NXT star confirmed that she is not suffering from any kind of injury. The former Reckoning of retribution took on her Twitter earlier yesterday to comment on her health. While she didn’t provide a lot of update on her status, she wrote: “I’m not injured”

After working as an enhancement talent for WWE in 2014-15, Mia Yim returned to the company to compete in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She then impressed the officials with her performance in the second Mae Young Classic as well. The female star was signed to a development contract back in September 2018.

Following a couple years in NXT, Yim made her main roster debut as part of the Retribution stable in September 2020. Though she hasn’t been seen on WWE TV in a regular capacity since walking out of the group at Fastlane in March this year.

She was moved to the Raw roster in July but has yet to make an appearance for the brand. There is no word yet on why WWE has kept the former NXT star away from the programming. Though it could very well be another case of the creatives having nothing for her.