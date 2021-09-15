MLW Middleweight Title Match Added to MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling Middleweight Champion Myron Reed is defending his title at MLW Fightland. The event will take place on October 2nd at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On today’s episode of Busted Open on SiriusXM, MLW CEO Court Bauer shared the news. Reed will defend the MLW Middleweight Championship against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis in a Four-way match.

Myron Reed’s Difficult Second MLW Middleweight Title Reign

Reed will be making his first title defense since winning the MLW Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush. The match happened during the season finale of MLW Fusion on May 5th. The win also earned Reed the accomplishment of being the only two-time Middleweight Champion in MLW history. Unfortunately for Reed, he could not defend it due to MLW being on hiatus.

The company returned for MLW Battle Riot III on July 10th, where Reed competed in a losing effort in the 40 men battle royal match. He spoke with SEScoops’ Samira about possible opponents he’d like to face after Battle Riot III. In the interview, Reed said, “I see they got Lee Moriarty here. I want the smoke man.”

However, the company is taking a second hiatus until MLW Fightland. Reed will look to defend the MLW Middleweight Championship against three other competitors successfully.

MLW FightLand Card

The main event for MLW Fightland will be MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone. The match was made official on September 1st when Hammerstone announced he’d challenge Fatu. The winner of the main event will take the other’s championship.

Besides the two title matches, MLW hasn’t revealed the complete MLW Fightland Card. The Opera Cup tournament will also start at the event. The participates so far are Moriarty, Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, Davey Richards, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman. MLW has shared that they will reveal more information regarding the Opera Cup and the Fightland card soon.