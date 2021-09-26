Note On Riddick Moss’ Return On SmackDown

This Friday’s episode of SmackDown saw the return of Riddick Moss. He helped Happy Corbin in attacking the former Universal champion, Kevin Owens.

Prior to his appearance on WWE programming this week, the former NXT star had not been seen on WWE TV for a while. His last on-screen appearance had come during the October 1, 2020 episode of Main Event.

Regarding his surprise return to the blue branded show this week, Fightful Select mentioned how Moss never made an appearance after last year’s WWE Draft.

Since there is another Draft taking place in a few days, the officials felt that there was ‘no harm’ in the former 24/7 champion joining forces with Corbin.

Riddick Moss wrestled with an ACL Injury for some time last year. The report also noted that a WWE official said that they were ‘shocked and impressed’ with it due to the nature of his injury.

The former NXT star is a homegrown talent for WWE who had not made any wrestling appearance before his NXT debut back in December 2014.

Moss was called up to the main roster in January 2020 where he accompanied Mojo Rawley. Riddick had been out of action since October last year due to a torn ACL.