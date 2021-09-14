NXT Women’s Championship Match off Tonight’s Episode(Report)

The NXT Women’s Championship match will not take place on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Fightful Select reports that the championship match between Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet is off tonight’s card. NXT had built up the title match for the last three weeks. The report also shares that Gonzales and Monet will not be on TV tonight.

“… A planned match between Franky Monet and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship will not be taking place Tuesday as planned. Fightful was not given a reason why the match was off, but that the company was aware of the change by Monday morning,” said Fightful Select.

New Version of NXT

The WWE is calling their revamped version of the developmental program NXT 2.0. Besides an updated logo, WWE hasn’t shared all the new changes or who will be spearheading these changes weekly.

However, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that upper WWE management, like WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon, would handle major decisions regarding NXT moving forward. He also shared that no one in NXT had input on the logo change. “…when it comes to the future of NXT and its rebranding, it’s said the people making the decision, on their own, are the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, John Laurinaitis, Kevin Dunn, and Bruce Prichard,” said Meltzer.

New NXT Championship Match on Tonight Episode

While the NXT Women’s Championship match is off, NXT announced a new title match. NXT Champion Samoa Joe announced yesterday that he would vacate his championship due to an injury. After Joe’s announcement, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that a fatal four-way match would decide tonight’s new NXT Champion. The participants will be Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Kyle O’Riley, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa is the only participant that is a former NXT Champion. However, it’s unclear if he will win due to the new direction of NXT. Regardless, tonight’s winner of the NXT Championship match will help begin WWE’s unique path in revamping the NXT brand.