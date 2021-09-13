PCO Not Expected To Re-Sign With ROH

Pierre Carl-Oulette (PCO) is not expected to re-sign with Ring of Honor when his contract expires on November 30th, 2021. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, he has given the company his notice and will be departing later this year.

PCO has been with the company since 2018. His last match was the Honor Rumble at last night’s Death Before Dishonor PPV from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. ROH also has television tapings today and tomorrow from Philadelphia that PCO is expected to take part in as well.

PCO is a former ROH World Champion, 1x 6-man tag-team champion along with Brody King and Marty Scurll, and also a former ROH tag team champion along with Brody King. Additionally, PCO and Brody King won the NWA‘s Crockett Cup in 2019 along with the promotion’s tag-team titles.

Along with Jacques Rougeau, Oulette is a former 3x WWE tag team champion as 1/2 of the Quebecers. He’s also a former WCW Hardcore Champion.

Last night’s ROH PPV may be the last live show the company runs this year. They are, however, scheduled to film television today and tomorrow from the 2300 Arena. There are further tapings scheduled in Baltimore for November. The promotion is said to be taking things on a week-to-week basis concerning live crowds and the possibility of running another live event later this year.