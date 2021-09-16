PCO Responds To Reports Of Him Leaving ROH

PCO has given his response to reports that he’s expected to leave ROH soon.

A report from Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that PCO’s contract with ROH is up at the end of November. The report also notes that the former ROH World Champion gave the company notice that he will not be signing a new deal.

During an appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, PCO revealed whether or not he will become a free agent before 2021 comes to a close.

“On December 1st, that would be my third year with Ring of Honor. It will be 3 full years, and 3 great years. I have been treated really super good. They are great people over there, but coming December 1st, I will be a free agent. It will be interesting to see where everything is going, either with Ring of Honor or wherever.

The indies could be a great place to start things up. There’s not a day that I’m not getting hit by someone for shows, if not a couple of shows. I’m under an exclusive contract right now. I’m fully Ring of Honor. I couldn’t take any work for the last 3 years for any indie companies other than the ones that we were doing business with which were New Japan Pro Wrestling, or at that time it was CMLL, and that got broken, and the PWG, but I don’t know where we stand with them right now.”

PCO was seen in action in the Honor Rumble at the Death Before Dishonor PPV. That match ended up being won by Alex Zayne. PCO has been with ROH since 2018. He captured the world title back in Dec. 2019 and held onto the gold for 78 days.