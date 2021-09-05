PROGRESS Chapter 120 Results and Highlights

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 120 event this weekend on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

Total Protonic Reversals featured a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match between Lykos Gym & Greedy Souls as well as the second match in PROGRESS for Doug Williams since coming out of retirement, again against Chris Ridgeway.

Ridgeway was called out by Williams at the last Chapter show and the former X Division Champion requested that Smash Mouth’s #1 Contendership for the PROGRESS World Title be put on the line.

Ridgeway accepted, and the winner of the match would be solidified as the #1 contender to Cara Noir and his PROGRESS World Championship.

Dan Moloney was also back in action against British wrestling veteran Jody Fleisch, as well as Gene Munny in singles action taking on LK Mezinger.

PROGRESS Chapter 120

Here’s the full results for Chapter 120:

Gene Munny b. LK Mezinger

b. LK Mezinger Ethan Allan & Luke Jacobs (Young Guns) b. Charles Crowley & Elijah

b. Charles Crowley & Elijah Dan Moloney b. Jody Fleisch

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match – Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II/Lykos Gym (c) b. Brendan White & Danny Jones

– b. Brendan White & Danny Jones Alexxis Falcon & Ronnie Knocks b. Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

b. Mercedez Blaze & Taonga PROGRESS World Championship Number 1 Contender Match – Chris Ridgeway defeated Doug Williams

The company will be presenting Chapter 120: in twenty years this will all be orange next Saturday, September 11th again on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.