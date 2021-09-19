PROGRESS Chapter 122 Results and Highlights

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 121 event this weekend on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

The show featured a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match in the main event; with the new belt holders Smokin’ Aces defending against the PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir and Chris Ridgeway.

Noir and Ridgeway faced each other in an Iron Man match on Chapter 121, with the two men going 3-3 and Cara Noir retaining due to the draw.

The company also confirmed the brackets for their Revelations of Divine Love tournament, which pits some of the best Women’s performers in the British wrestling scene in a tournament to determine the #1 contender to Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw.

PROGRESS Chapter 122 Results

Here are the full results from Chapter 122: Salsa Shark

Danny Black b. Hari Singh

b. Hari Singh Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) b. LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach

b. LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach Raven Creed b. Taonga

b. Taonga Jody Fleisch b. Man Like Dereiss

b. Man Like Dereiss Luke Jacobs b. Ethan Allen

b. Ethan Allen Gisele Shaw b. Skye Smitson

b. Skye Smitson PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) (c) b. Chris Ridgeway & Cara Noir

Here are some highlights from the show that were uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel: