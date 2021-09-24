Raven Comments On Dark Side of the Ring Episode On Kanyon

Last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring focused on the life and career of Chris Kanyon. Diamond Dallas Page, James Mitchell, Brian Cage, and the Young Bucks were all interviewed for the piece. One person who played a notable role in Kanyon’s career was not interviewed, however, and this left a lot of fans asking, “What about Raven?”

This was not a case of Raven turning down the opportunity to be on the show. According to comments he would make on social media, Raven was not asked to take part.

“For those who are wondering, I was not contacted to be a part of Kanyon’s Dark Side of the Ring episode… yeah, I’m as puzzled as anyone else why not. Our friendship had a lot of depth to it & I feel like I would’ve had quite a bit to contribute, unique to my perspective..” Raven wrote.

Raven and Mitchell recorded a podcast in 2010 shortly after Kanyon’s funeral. It is available for purchase here.

Raven and Kanyon feuded and then aligned in WCW in 1998-99 during the dying days of the Flock angle. They would later both be members of the Alliance together during the Invasion storyline in WWE in 2001.

